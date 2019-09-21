Egyptians break silence and protest against el Sisi calling on him to leave

By Libyan Express

Egyptians call on El Sisi to step down and leave. [Photo: Reuters]
Thousands of protesters gathered on Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Friday night demanding the ouster of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Security forces quickly dispersed the demonstration as similar protests took place in other cities around the country.

Public demonstrations are rare in Egypt after the government’s harsh crackdown on dissent in the wake of the military coup that toppled former President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

Witnesses in the Egyptian capital saw some protesters being rounded up amid a heavy security presence, including riot police and plainclothes officers.

