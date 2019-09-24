Egypt’s President calls for halt of external intervention in Libya

By Libyan Express
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that a concerted effort was needed to stop militias taking control of Libya and to prevent external actors from intervening there.

Sisi said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly that the oil-producing North African state needed to be saved from “the ensuing chaos by militias and prevent the intervention of external actors in Libya’s internal affairs.”

Egypt, along with the United Arab Emirates, is a supporter of Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been trying to take Tripoli from forces allied with the internationally recognised government (GNA).

