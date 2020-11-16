Libya

Elbakkoush: Personal dialogue is the only way forward

BY Libyan Express
The main parties in this dialogue are not interested in an election because it is not in their best interest.

Salah Elbakkoush, a former adviser to the High Council of State (HCS), said he believed the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF could be a success or failure through its ability to determine a practical and wise body of governance that would restore a normal and secure state to the Libyan nation and its people.

Elbakkoush pointed out during a special coverage broadcast on “February TV Channel” last Saturday that the issue of the five-year bodies is the repetition of wars, disagreements, and corruption. Believing that the main parties in this dialogue are not interested in an election because it is not in their best interest. For these reasons, they must deal with each other and reach an agreement to share power.” He said.
“We should be cautious of those who promote anything that opposes a government-sharing deal, which means that are they against a dialogue, the High Council of State and the House of Representatives are laughing at the Libyan people as if they have no memory. Now they are happy to postpone the election so that their power and influence are not jeopardized, and when the elections are scheduled for 2021, the state and parliament have opted for the constitution!”
He questioned whether there was anything in the draft agreement that prevented the two councils from carrying out their mission by agreeing on the referendum law. They believe that the overwhelming majority in the dialog exists to share power.
He expected that the Tunisian speakers would reach an agreement because failure to reach it means that the elections would be expedited, and they do not want that, according to him.
Elbakkoush concluded by saying, “There are conflicts between the state, parliament, justice, and development councils to finalise the deal in Pozna and concluding it in Tunis. Other parties within the dialogue want to participate in the selection of the head of government and the presidential Council.”
