Elbakkoush: Personal dialogue is the only way forward
Salah Elbakkoush, a former adviser to the High Council of State (HCS), said he believed the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF could be a success or failure through its ability to determine a practical and wise body of governance that would restore a normal and secure state to the Libyan nation and its people.
“We should be cautious of those who promote anything that opposes a government-sharing deal, which means that are they against a dialogue, the High Council of State and the House of Representatives are laughing at the Libyan people as if they have no memory. Now they are happy to postpone the election so that their power and influence are not jeopardized, and when the elections are scheduled for 2021, the state and parliament have opted for the constitution!”
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Libyans agree to form unified force safeguarding oil facilities - November 17, 2020
- Italy: Coronavirus infection rate down 20% - November 17, 2020
- Elbakkoush: Personal dialogue is the only way forward - November 16, 2020