Electricity company discusses resumption of Ubari station project

The meeting addressed obstacles and measures needed for the resumption of the work on the project

BY Libyan Express

Ubari project resumption would give the electrical grid 650 MW. [Photo: GECL]
The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) discuassed the resumption of work on the Ubari station project and operate the first and second units to take advantage of their production capacity of 640 MW.

According to a statement by GECOL on their social media page, an extensive meeting took place this Wednesday in the company’s headquarters in Tripoli that included the company’s general manager Ibrahim Al-Falah, board member Radwan Khalil, directors of general departments of production, contracts and follow-up, and the director-general of Global Electricity Services Company (GESCO) and his assistant.

The meeting addressed difficulties and obstacles facing the work teams and the measures and procedures needed for the resumption of work on the project as soon as possible

