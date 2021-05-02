Libyan PM visits West Tripoli Power Station

Abdelhamid Dabeiba, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), was accompanied by the Chairman of the Libya’s Electricity Company’s (GECOL) Board of Directors and Adel Juma, Minister of State for Government and Cabinet Affairs, to the West Tripoli plant project.

According to the Government’s Information Office, the Head of Government attended iftar for the project’s engineers and staff on World Workers Day.

Project engineers briefed Libya’s Prime Minister on the station’s design and civic work stages, as well as the station’s completion timeline, which will eventually add 670 megawatts to the public grid through its four units.

Libya’s Prime Minister pledged during his first address to the nation that resolving the country’s energy crisis would be one of his top priorities, promising to do so within six months of his confirmation.