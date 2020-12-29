Energy agreement signed between Libya and Algeria

The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) and Algeria’s state-owned electricity firm Sonelgaz signed a new agreement expanding cooperation between the two companies.

Wiam Al-Abdali, he Chairman of GECOL’s Board of Directors praised the agreement and expressed the GECOL’s gratitude for the support of the Algerian company.

On his end, the CEO of the Sonelgaz, Chaher Boulekhras confirmed in the press conference that the new agreement comes in light of the two companies’ previous agreement in production, stressing that this partnership is now extending to include transportation, distribution of electricity and gas, and renewable energy.

Boulekhras also stated that the agreement with Libya is a win-win situation, adding that a committee will be formed in the upcoming days to cover all possible opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.

Last October a team of technicians from Algeria travelled to Libya to help restart the Al-Khums power plant and succeded in doing so in record time.