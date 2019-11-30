Erdoğan: Agreement with Libya’s GNA to go through Parliament for endorsement

By Libyan Express

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. [Photo: Social Media]
Turkey will not withdraw its ships from the Eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday, in the aftermath of the outcry over the recent agreement with Libya on the maritime boundaries of the two countries.

“The ships he was referring to are two drillships and two seismic survey vessels currently exploring for hydrocarbons inside and close to Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).” Cyprus media outlets claim.

“The ships will continue to perform their duties,” Erdogan said.

“Turkey will not let others crush its and Turkish Cypriots’ interests,” he added on Saturday.

The Turkish president further said that the agreement with Libya’s internationally recognised government will have to go through the Turkish parliament and then it will be put into effect.

