Erdogan: Turkey will deploy military troops to Libya if GNA so asked

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that since Turkey and Libya had signed an expanded security and military cooperation agreement, the military accord granted Turkey the right to deploy troops in Libya if the Tripoli government so asked, and added this would not violate a United Nations arms embargo on Libya.

“In the event of such a call coming, it is Turkey’s decision what kind of initiative it will take here. We will not seek the permission of anyone on this,” he told TRT in a live interview on Monday.

Talking about the second accord, the maritime agreement; Erdogan said Turkey and Libya can carry out joint exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan said the maritime accord would also allow Turkey to carry out drilling on Libya’s continental shelf with Tripoli’s approval, and that the deal was in line with international law.

“Other international actors cannot carry out exploration operations in these areas Turkey drew (up) with this accord without getting permission. Greek Cyprus, Egypt, Greece and Israel cannot establish a gas transmission line without first getting permission from Turkey,” he said.

The Libyan Government of National Accord, High Council of State, House of Representatives based in Tripoli and Prime Minstry office have all endorsed the two agreements or MoUs signed with Turkey on November 27.