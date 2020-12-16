EU supports entrepreneurship in Sabha with 40 thousand dollar

The European Union showed its support to the Libyan economy by supporting 6 entrepreneurs and small business owners based in Sebha with 40,000 dollars to reinvigorate their business and overcome the devastating economic effects of covid-19.

Together, the recipients of the grant will create 45 new jobs in the city as part of the EU funded “Re-Start-up marathon” initiative to help business owners across Libya get through the ongoing financial crisis.

The six entrepreneurs are working on projects in agriculture, garment manufacturing, auto repair, food and beauty. The EU-UNDP initiative will provide financial support, as well as training and guidance, which will help them save their projects that were badly affected throughout the years of the conflict and the lastest crisis of Coronavirus pandemic.

One of the recipients of the grants, Ms Aisha Rajab, who runs and owns a sewing-shop stated, “These grants will allow us to continue working on our projects after the negative impact of the COVID-19 virus and will contribute to economic development and enable us to overcome the difficulties we face because of the weakness of financial resources and the impact of the deteriorating security situation on our businesses.”

Sandra Goffin, Head of Operations at the EU Delegation to Libya said “The EU is committed to supporting Libya’s entrepreneurship as a key and sustainable source of job creation. This event demonstrated the creativity of the people of Sabha and their desire to contribute to their society through their ideas on innovative projects, which gives us a glimmer of hope for Libya’s future.”

The “Re-Start-up marathon” initiative in cooperation with the Local Governments is a part of the EU-funded project “Strengthening Local resilience and Recovery” which aims to support local authorities in restoring basic services and restoring community security and livelihoods.