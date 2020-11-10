Libya

EU welcomes commencement of intra-Libyan negotiations

BY Libyan Express

Following peace deal, talks on Libya’s political future begin. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The EU Heads of Mission has welcomed the announcement regarding the commencement of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

“The EU Heads of Mission welcome the recent positive and courageous steps taken by Libyans to end years of conflict and division and to move towards the stability, unity and sovereignty of their country free of foreign interference,” a statement said.

It also called for a full inclusion and participation of women in the country’s peace process.

The six-day forum kicked off on yesterday, Monday in Tunisia’s capital, with UN Acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams and other 75 representatives attending the event.

The forum’s overall objective is a consensus on a unified governance framework to “restore Libya’s sovereignty and the democratic legitimacy of Libyan institutions,” according to a statement by the UN Support Mission in Libya.

