Libya

European Union condemns continued Turkish role in Libya

Head of European Union Military Committee states that Europe should have played a bigger role in resolving the Libyan crisis, calls for the end of continued interventions by Turkey

BY Libyan Express

General Claudio Graziano says that continue foreign presence in Libya will prevent the country from ever truly resolving its crisis. [Photo: Twitter]
Chairman of the European Union Military Committee General Claudio Graziano called the unstable situation in Libya and surrounding regions in Africa a cause for concern for the EU.

Speaking to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the General stated that the EU had missed multiple opportunities to be more effective, assertive and present in the Libyan crisis.

Graziano claimed that continued foreign intervention in Libya, especially from Turkey, will only cause more issued for the North African nation as they are acting outside the framework of international relations and the goals set out by the UN security council for the establishment of peace in Libya.

“I have lived through the Libyan crisis since its early days in 2011, which came as a result of the revolutions of the Arab Spring that brought about powerful changes in the Middle East region. Europe failed at that time to provide a supportive response to the peacebuilding process in Libya, and prevent external interference in the North African country,” Graziano stated

He concluded by stating that vacuum left by the international community in Libya was filled by opportunistic foreign actors such as Turkey, a country that he claims has failed to adhere to any rules set forth by the international community, thus creating a stalemate in the North African nation and furthering the suffering of its people.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Guterres continues to push for the departure of foreign forces from Libya

Libya

More Libyans fleeing to Europe now than ever

Libya

Al-Menfi arrives in Tripoli for the first time since the election

Libya

17 Feb Revolution tenth-anniversary celebrations commence

Submit a Correction

For: European Union condemns continued Turkish role in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.