Libya

Failed cyber attack on Libyana Mobile

Leading telecommunications company reassures users the attack did not access any information

BY Libyan Express

State-owned telecommunications company falls victim to an attempted cyberattack. [Illustration: Libyan Express]
State-owned telecommunications company Libyan Mobile Phone announced yesterday that there had been an attempt to hack and sabotage one of its applications.

The company noted that the failed attempted targeted the MyLibyana application and the attack was successfully prevented by their technicians and proper authorities have been notified.

Libyana reassured their users that everything is under control and that all sensitive data and accounts are safe, promising to take all legal actions against those behind the cowardly crime when found.

The company stressed that the MyLibyana application is back to functioning normally as before and that users do not need to worry about the rumoured leaks by unreliable sources on social media.

Libyana Mobile Phone is one of Libya’s two leading state-owned telecommunications company, controlled by the Libyan Post and Telecommunications and Technology company.

Libyana was founded in 2004 and entered the telecommunication market with a user-friendly approach and affordable services, just sixteen years later, Libyana’s market penetration rate exceeds 116%.

