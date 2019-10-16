FAO, WFP celebrate World Food Day in Libya

By Libyan Express

FAO Logo. [Photo: Internet]
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) are marking World Food Day with initiatives to strengthen and support Libya’s efforts to realise the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.

“Both WFP and FAO are working with communities and the Libyan government on projects that bolster food security and resilience,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Libya Samer AbdelJaber. “Over at WFP, a project particularly close to our hearts is the school feeding project, which we’ve launched in coordination with the Libyan Ministry of Education.” In September, WFP and the Ministry of Education launched nutrition summer camps across Tripoli which were attended by more than 600 schoolchildren. The camps, dedicated to nutrition and health awareness activities for children and their parents, are part of the larger school feeding programme that aims to reach some 20,000 children this year. WFP hopes to scale up to 40,000 schoolchildren, starting in January next year.

FAO highlighted its partnership with WFP and other agencies as well as their collaboration with the Libyan Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Marine Resources, the Water Authority, and universities.

“While working toward Zero Hunger, FAO believes in investing in a better future in food and agriculture, in close collaboration with its partners,” said Officer in Charge of FAO Representation in Libya Mohamed Al-Ansi. “World Food Day is a wonderful reminder of this mandate as FAO celebrates its 74th anniversary. We invite all schoolchildren in Libya to participate in the WFD poster contest that is open until 8 November.”

