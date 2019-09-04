FIFA unveils Qatar World Cup 2022 Logo

FIFA has finally unveiled the logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The official unveiling took place in Qatar’s capital, Doha, as thousands of spectators witnessed the projection of the emblem onto a number of the country’s most iconic buildings including Burj Doha and Katara Cultural Village Amphitheatre.

A number of major cities around the world also celebrated the milestone and images of the emblem were seen on renowned locations including Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires and Spanish capital Madrid.

FIFA say the design “embodies the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world, while also featuring striking elements of local and regional Arab culture and allusions to the beautiful game.”

The 2022 hosts have taken inspiration from local and regional Arab culture, with the swooping curves representing the undulations of desert dunes while the unbroken loop depicts the number eight – a reminder of the eight stadiums that will host matches.