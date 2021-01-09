Gas station explosion in Tripoli

Authorities responded to fuel station explosion and fire in Al-Bifi, Tajoura district late in the evening on Friday.

It remains unclear whether the blast was the cause or result of the fire, thus far no casualties have been reported, a number of Bangladeshi workers have been injured in the explosion.

Disruptions in local businesses and transport near the explosion are to be expected with authorities considering the evacuation of nearby buildings and shops as a precaution.

Authorities have increased security in the area and have advised staying clear of the incident site until fire are extinguished and recovery operations continue.