Five new Coronavirus cases registered in Libya, bringing total to eight COVID-19 patients

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control has registered five new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the country to eight.

The center said the five cases are registered in Misurata and that they have been in close contact with one of the cases recorded in Misrata.

Libyan Presidential Council has announced that curfews and lockdowns across Libya will be extended to become from 2 pm to 7 am starting March 30, as Misurata city announced a 24-hour curfew for a week starting March 29.