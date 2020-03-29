Five new Coronavirus cases registered in Libya, bringing total to eight COVID-19 patients

By Libyan Express

National Center for Disease Control. [Photo: Social Media]
The Libyan National Center for Disease Control has registered five new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the country to eight.

The center said the five cases are registered in Misurata and that they have been in close contact with one of the cases recorded in Misrata.

Related Posts

Libya records two new Coronavirus patients, bringing total to three cases

Three UAE cargo planes arrive in pro-Haftar airbase in eastern Libya

Libyan Presidential Council has announced that curfews and lockdowns across Libya will be extended to become from 2 pm to 7 am starting March 30, as Misurata city announced a 24-hour curfew for a week starting March 29.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Libya records two new Coronavirus patients, bringing total to three cases

Libya

Three UAE cargo planes arrive in pro-Haftar airbase in eastern Libya

Libya

EU’s Operation Irini to replace Sophia in monitoring arms embargo in Libya

Libya

Libya’s GNA takes strategic airbase from Haftar’s forces amid heavy…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept