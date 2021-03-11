Libya

Flights between Libya and Tunis to officially resume in April

The Tunisian Minister for Transport and Logistics announces a date for the resumption of flights between Tunis and Libya after suffering massive financial losses due to the Covid-19 induced shut downs

BY Libyan Express

The Tunisian Minister for Transport and Logistics Moaz Shaqshouq announced that flights between Libya and Tunis will resume in April.

In a hearing in the Tunisian Parliament this week, Shaqshouq stated that the suspension of flights between Libya and Tunis has gravely affected Tunisian airline’s financial situation as the Libyan market represents about 20% to 30% of their income.

He added that due to the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting flights restrictions and shutdowns, TunisiaAir has lost upwards of 300 million Tunisian Dinars.

After many announcements in recent months regarding the resumption of flights between the neighbouring nations, this is the first instance that the occasion has been given a date.

Malta and Italy are also considering the resumption of flights with Libya.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Russian mercenaries refuse to depart Libyan soil

Libya

Tarhuna opens a training centre to support job seekers

Selected

Biden Adm: Limits on immigrants dependent on the government will no longer be imposed

Libya

GNA: We are ready to hand over the responsibilities and duties to the new government

Submit a Correction

For: Flights between Libya and Tunis to officially resume in April

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.