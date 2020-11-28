Foreign Ministers of Libya, Tunisia and Algeria meet to discuss their countries’s future

The Foreign Minister of the Government of National Accord, Mohamed Taha Sial, met yesterday with his Algerian and Tunisian counterparts, Sabri Boukadoum and Othman Jerandi, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting came with the aim of coordinating future cooperation between Libya, Alegria and Tunisia before the start of the 47th session of the council of foreign ministers for the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that kicked off yesterday as well, in Niger.

Foreign minister, Mohammad al-Tahir Seala, attended the meeting in the capital of Niger which came under the flag of being united against terrorism for peace and development.

The session discussed the great challenges facing the Islamic world, with its greatest priority being establishing stability, peace and development.