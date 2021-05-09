Foreign Ministry Condemns Attacks by occupying forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Foreign Ministry of the Government of National Unity condemned the Israeli occupation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attacks on worshippers during the holy prayer time.

It in an official statement, the Ministry condemned the assault on Palestinians who were unarmed as they conducted religious rites during the holy month of Ramadan by occupation soldiers in a statement

The Ministry urged the international community to fulfill its legal and moral obligations to protect the Palestinian people, as well as to preserve and protect Muslim and Christian religious observances and holy and historic sites in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Late Friday, the number of Palestinian injured rose to 205 in Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus Gate of the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah district in East Jerusalem.

Police attacked Muslim worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque while they were performing tarawih — special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.