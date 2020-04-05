Former Prime Minister of Libya Mahmoud Jibril dies of Coronavirus in Egypt

The former Prime Minister of Libya Mahmoud Jibril died in Egypt on Sunday after contracting the coronavirus.

Jibril served as the country’s interim Prime Minister for seven and a half months from March to October 2011 during the Libyan February 17 revolution.

Khaled Al Mrimi, secretary of the Alliance of National Forces party, which was founded by Jibril in 2012, said he died in Cairo after spending two weeks in hospital.

Jibril, 68, was appointed head of the National Transitional Council during the February revolution in which Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi was captured and killed.

Prior to this, he served as head of the National Economic Development Board for the Gaddafi regime before defecting to the National Transitional Council at the beginning of the revolution in early 2011.

In October 2011, he announced that he would resign from government as soon as the country had been “liberated” – a promise he kept, stepping down from his post three days after the city of Sirte was captured and Gaddafi was killed.

In March 2012, he became the leader of the newly founded National Forces Alliance.