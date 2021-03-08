Libya

France and Germany stress importance of holding national elections on their designated date

BY Libyan Express

France and Germany reiterate their support for the Libyan democratic process. [Photo: Flickr]
In a meeting over the phone earlier this week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed issues regarding the unrest in the middle east.

During the meeting, both parties stressed the importance of holding Libyan national elections as scheduled on the 24th of December of this year so that Libya may move forward in its recovery from a decade long state of war and chaos.

The German foreign ministry also stated that both parties addressed the coronavirus issued in the middle east in terms of its continued spread and ways to deliver vaccines as soon as possible.

