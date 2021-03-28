France and Italy overcome opposing views on Libya

Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni has affirmed that Italy and France have overcome their conflicting stances regarding Libya, adding that due to the appointment of the new government and positive ongoing changes in the oil-rich country, there is now a common European to ensure the safety of Libya’s progress.

Sereni stated that Libya stands to offer great opportunities for progress and success today in light of the appointment of the country’s first unified government in over six years and the national agreement to hold a fair and honest election to take the country out of its transitional stage come December of this year.

Sereni added in a statement: “I think now that there is a unified European stance. When Europe was divided on Libya, other actors like Turkey and Russia stepped in.”

She echoed the sentiments of the Italian Foreign Minister and many of his European counterparts by stressing the importance of ensuring the security of Libya’s fragile state of stability by removing all outside foreign actors from the country and supporting Libya’s new government in pushing the process of elections forward.