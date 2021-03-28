Libya

France and Italy overcome opposing views on Libya

Italy and France overcome their conflicting views in regards to Libya, agree that protecting the progress in the North African nation is paramount to the stability of the region

BY Libyan Express

Italian and French Foreign Ministers speak during their recent visit to Libya. [Photo: GNU]
Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni has affirmed that Italy and France have overcome their conflicting stances regarding Libya, adding that due to the appointment of the new government and positive ongoing changes in the oil-rich country, there is now a common European to ensure the safety of Libya’s progress.

Sereni stated that Libya stands to offer great opportunities for progress and success today in light of the appointment of the country’s first unified government in over six years and the national agreement to hold a fair and honest election to take the country out of its transitional stage come December of this year.

Sereni added in a statement: “I think now that there is a unified European stance. When Europe was divided on Libya, other actors like Turkey and Russia stepped in.”

She echoed the sentiments of the Italian Foreign Minister and many of his European counterparts by stressing the importance of ensuring the security of Libya’s fragile state of stability by removing all outside foreign actors from the country and supporting Libya’s new government in pushing the process of elections forward.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Libya’s presidential guard gets a new commander

Business

The United States to expand on investments in Libya

Libya

Kubis meets with Haftar in Benghazi

Selected

Arab countries are wasting over 40 million tons of food

Submit a Correction

For: France and Italy overcome opposing views on Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.