France commits One Million Euros to support National Elections in Libya

On Tuesday, H.E. French Ambassador to Libya, Ms. Béatrice Le Fraper du Hellen, signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, by which France commits Euro 1 million to support UNDP’s ‘Promoting Elections for the People of Libya’ project, raising the total funds from France to the project to Euro 1,850,000.

The project works to support the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) to prepare and hold national elections. Amongst capacity development assistance, UNDP works together with HNEC on strengthening the voter registration system. Among the project’s initiatives are the procuring of 12,000 ballot boxes and the issuing of voter cards to use as one of the prerequisites in voter identification at the polling stations to ensure a transparent process.

During the signing ceremony, Ambassador Le Fraper du Hellen stated: “France is fully committed to support Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December 2021. We applaud the commitment of President Emad Sayeh of the High National Elections Commission and his whole team. We call on all actors to assist them in their mission and we thank once again UNDP for their commitment to work with and for the people of Libya.”

The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Emad Al-Sayah, HNEC Chairperson, who affirmed: “Within the framework of the international support for a peaceful change in Libya, and aiming at achieving security and stability in the country, this contribution will be helpful to raise HNEC capacity to implement elections on 24 December 2021.”

On his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Noto, said: “Elections are a fundamental pillar for democratic governance. In Libya, UNDP and UNSMIL are working together supporting HNEC to conduct a transparent and inclusive electoral process in which all Libyans would be able to elect their government and the future of their country on 24 December 2021. The support that France is providing definitely help to strengthen and build democratic national institutions and advance the country to inclusive sustainable development.”

Since the announcement of the decision of holding national elections on 24 December 2021 by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum members in November 2020, UNDP has been able to raise Euro 2.8 million to enhance the readiness of the Commission for elections.