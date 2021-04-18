France renews the need for the rapid withdrawal of mercenaries from Libya

The French Embassy to Libya welcomed the endorsement by the Security Council of resolution 2570 in support of Libya’s Government of National Unity in leading the country during the period leading up to the national election later this year in Decemeber.



In a tweet, the Embassy stressed that the Security Council resolution calls for the rapid withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya and stresses the importance of transparent and equitable management of resources.

This comes as the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that French President Emmanuel Macron, along with the head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Debaiba discussed the holding of Libyan elections on 24 December 2021, the unification of institutions, the departure of foreign forces, and the provision of services to citizens.

The UN Security Council this Friday unanimously approved the draft resolution urging all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya and mandated a small United Nations team to monitor the ceasefire agreement in the country.

The resolution approves UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposals made late last year to compose a small cease-fire monitoring team of 60 selected personnel and deploy them to Libya to ensure that all aspects of the agreement are carried out by all parties.

The resolution also called on Libya’s newly appointed Government to prepare for “free, fair and inclusive national” elections later this year in December.

The resolution passed by the UN Security Council mandates that necessary legislation is passed by the Libyan parliament by July 1 so that national elections are held as planned.