France: There is no military solution to the Libyan crisis

France yesterday called on all warring parties in Libya to pour all their efforts into the political process under the United Nations and refrain from any more hostile actions.

Concerning recent threatening statements made by Khalifa Haftar against Turkish forces on Libyan grounds, the deputy French foreign minister stated that “There is no military solution to the Libyan crisis.”

The Deputy also stated that the priority for all parties should be the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement signed on October 23rd in Geneva which dictates the departure of all foreign troops and mercenaries and completion of the political process under the auspices of the United Nations.

“We call on all parties to engage in the political process, to refrain from any hostile action, to name a new government, and to organize elections on time on 24 December 2021.”

The French Foreign Ministry comments come after threatening remarks by Field marshal Khalifa Haftar against Libyan based Turkish troops in which he called on all his supporters to expel Turkish military from Libyan grounds.

Turkish Minister of Defence paid an unexpected visit to Libya following Haftar’s speech and responded to the threat by promising that any act of hostility towards Turkish troops in Libya will make the perpetrator a legitimate target for the Turkish government and their military.