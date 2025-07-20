Gaza death toll nears 59,000 as Israeli army pushes into new areas

Copy Link

The Israeli army issued a statement calling on all individuals present in the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah and those living in tents to evacuate the area immediately.

The evacuation notice targeted Palestinians residing in blocks 130, 132–134, 136–139, and 2351.

The statement explained that the army continues to carry out intensive military operations aimed at destroying what it described as “enemy capabilities and terrorist infrastructure,” noting that the scope of operations has expanded to include areas not previously targeted.

The army urged civilians to move south toward the Al-Mawasi area to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the territory has risen to 58,765, with 140,485 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The statement also added that the number of “livelihood victims” — those struck while seeking aid — who arrived at hospitals in the past 48 hours has reached 14 dead and over 94 injured, bringing the total number of such victims received by hospitals to 891 killed and more than 5,754 injured.