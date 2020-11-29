GEC condemns continued theft on electricity lines
The attacks and robberies on the lines have increased load-shedding on the average citizen
The General Electric Company (GEC) has condemned the continuing theft, looting and attacks on the electrical system and its components.
The company said in a post on its official Facebook page yesterday, that these illicit works have increased noticeably lately, causing more suffering for the company and increased load shedding citizens across the nation.
The GEC also pointed out that an outlaw group stole 900 meters worth of wire in the Jihad line in Zliten, causing electricity malfunction and cutting off the supply on one of the switches, creating a large scale power outage on homes and farms in the area.
