GECOL announces increase of load shedding hours in the coming period

Libya’s General Electricity Company (GECOL) announced an increase in the load shedding hours from two to three hours due to the failure of service of Units V and VI of the Western Mountain Gas station with a production capacity of 260 megawatts, explaining that the increased outages will continue until the two units are repaired by the station’s maintenance teams.

In another context, the company denied that some social media pages had reported a fire at the Fifth Power Station, asserting that the plant was operating normally, calling for any and all unconfirmed rumors to be ignored by the public.

Engineer Waaem Abdali, Chairman of the State Electricity Company’s Board of Directors, met with members of the House of Representatives from Jufra’s district, Omar Tintosh and Ali Keshir, to discuss the area’s electricity grid maintenance.

The meeting went into how to provide power to people, how to solve issues and bottlenecks in the area’s energy infrastructure, and how to keep the lighting system and the Tripoli-Hera light line in good working order.