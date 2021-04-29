GECOL examines ways to bring an end to the the phenomenon of wire theft

Ibrahim Al-Falah, Director-General of Libya’s General Electricity Company (GECOL), held an extensive meeting with municipal mayors at the company’s headquarters in Garyan to discuss eliminating the phenomenon of wire theft and rationalizing electricity use in all regions and municipalities.

The meeting was part of GECOL’s attempt to concentrate efforts on ending the unlawful practice of wire theft and rationalizing electricity use in all regions and municipalities, according to the company’s information service.

The meeting, which was also attended by a number of directors from the company’s public administrations, the Garyan Security Department, the Municipal Guard, and the Director of the Garyan Power Protection Service, focused on the stealing, scrapping, and smuggling of electrical wires out of the country, which will have an impact on the region’s electrical grid’s overall operation.

The meeting also discussed how to reduce trade losses and illicit links to the area by rationalizing consumption.

The municipality, the Garyan Security Department, and the State Electricity Company agreed to form a working group to mitigate these violations, and the company’s Director-General heard a variety of needs raised by the municipal department heads at the meeting.

Due to the stark lack of law enforcement and legal repercussions, stealing copper wires from a state-owned company to later resell for a profit has become a growing phenomenon in Libya.

The continued theft of electrical wires prevents GECOL from cohesively addressing the pressing issue of power outages in Libya.

The electricity company condemned the continued attacks on public property and emphasised the need for law enforcement and relevant authorities to address this illegal phenomenon that results in massive losses of power for Libyan people across the country.

Libya’s newly appointed Government of National Unity’s Prime Minister announced during his first address that fixing the country’s electricity crisis will be one of his top priorities, vowing to fix the issue within six months of his confirmation.