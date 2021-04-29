Libya

GECOL examines ways to bring an end to the the phenomenon of wire theft

Libya's General Electricity Company holds an extensive meeting to address the country's wire theft phenomenon and way to bring to an end

BY Libyan Express

The phenomenon of wire theft remains one of Libya’s most pressing issues as it affects the country as a whole. [Photo: GECOL]
Ibrahim Al-Falah, Director-General of Libya’s General Electricity Company (GECOL), held an extensive meeting with municipal mayors at the company’s headquarters in Garyan to discuss eliminating the phenomenon of wire theft and rationalizing electricity use in all regions and municipalities.

The meeting was part of GECOL’s attempt to concentrate efforts on ending the unlawful practice of wire theft and rationalizing electricity use in all regions and municipalities, according to the company’s information service.

The meeting, which was also attended by a number of directors from the company’s public administrations, the Garyan Security Department, the Municipal Guard, and the Director of the Garyan Power Protection Service, focused on the stealing, scrapping, and smuggling of electrical wires out of the country, which will have an impact on the region’s electrical grid’s overall operation.

The meeting also discussed how to reduce trade losses and illicit links to the area by rationalizing consumption.

The municipality, the Garyan Security Department, and the State Electricity Company agreed to form a working group to mitigate these violations, and the company’s Director-General heard a variety of needs raised by the municipal department heads at the meeting.

Due to the stark lack of law enforcement and legal repercussions, stealing copper wires from a state-owned company to later resell for a profit has become a growing phenomenon in Libya.

The continued theft of electrical wires prevents GECOL from cohesively addressing the pressing issue of power outages in Libya.

The electricity company condemned the continued attacks on public property and emphasised the need for law enforcement and relevant authorities to address this illegal phenomenon that results in massive losses of power for Libyan people across the country.

Libya’s newly appointed Government of National Unity’s Prime Minister announced during his first address that fixing the country’s electricity crisis will be one of his top priorities, vowing to fix the issue within six months of his confirmation.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Al-Mangoush demands that all foreign forces & mercenaries withdraw from Libya

Libya

MEE Journalist wins Amnesty International Award for reporting on Tarhuna’s mass…

Libya

The ‘Libya Stabilization Act’ is likely to pass US Congress

Libya

More than 600,000 registered in the Coronavirus vaccination system

Submit a Correction

For: GECOL examines ways to bring an end to the the phenomenon of wire theft

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.