GECOL predicates five hours of power cuts during this summer’s peak

Libya’s General Electricity Company (GECOL) announced this week that the country’s power cuts will increase from the current to hours to five hours during Libya’s notorious summer power outages.

While the increase is more than double what Libyan citizens are currently undergoing in some parts of the country with 2 and 2.5 hours of power cuts, it is still far less than last year’s 15-hour power outages during the brutal summer heat.

The announcement came during a lengthy meeting with the new Government of National Unity (GNU) prime minister, Abdul Hamid Debiba, Central Bank of Libya Governor Saddek El-Kaber as well as GNU Ministers of Finance, Planning and Communications.

The expanded meeting was held specifically to discuss power outages and ways to reduce them and the relieve suffering of Libyan citizens.

The GNU’s media department reported that a short-term plan to address the pressing issue of power outages was discussed as well as a long term more permanent plan to end the outages entirely.

The chairman of the GECOL added that if the company’s proposed plan of adding 1500 MW of additional power to the country’s grid is successful before the summer, there will be no need to impose load sharing and long hours without electricity on citizens.

The meeting and plans proposed to fix one of the country’s most pressing issue falls within Prime Minister Debiba’s plan of fixing the country’s electricity issue within the first six months of his 9-month long tenure.

It is worth noting, that failure to solve the issue as promised could threaten the country’s new authority, as Libya’s previous Government of National Accord underwent massive protests by citizen nationwide that threatened to topple it as a result of the extended and inhumane power outages last summer.