GECOL: Theft of electrical wires continues to increase across the country

The phenomena plaguing the country continues to increase despite security efforts to combat it, causing longer and more frequent power outages

BY Libyan Express

In just a few weeks more than ten thousand meters of copper wires were taken from the country’s electrical grid. [Photo: Internet]
Libya’s General electricity company announced this week the theft of an additional 4350 meters of copper wire near the capital of Tripoli.

The company detailed that 2250 meters of wires were stolen from Ziltin Distribution Department and 2100 meters were taken from their from Murqub Distribution Department.

This is just a week after the company announced the theft of a whopping 9,00 meters of electrical wires in western Libya, leading to a loss of connection feeding about 6 transformers.

The company stated that it will take the needed measures to address the consequences of the theft after assessing all the damages.

Due to the stark lack of law enforcement and legal repercussions, stealing copper wires from a state-owned company to later resell for a profit has become a growing phenomenon in Libya.

The continued theft of electrical wires prevents GECOL from cohesively addressing the pressing issue of power outages in Libya.

The electricity company condemned the continued attacks on public property and emphasised the need for law enforcement and relevant authorities to address this illegal phenomenon that results in massive losses of power for Libyan people across the country.

