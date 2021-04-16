GECOL: Third unit west of Tripoli reintegrated to the pubic electricity grid

Libya’s General Electricity Company (GECOL) announced this week that the third unit of the West Tripoli Gas Plant will enter the public grid with an estimated production capacity of 100 megawatts.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the electricity company said that the move followed a periodic inspection of the unit and the completion of maintenance work on all equipment, including room maintenance, re-welding and replacement of the oil cooling system.

In order to avoid technical problems during the next summer peak period, the company added that work was underway to clean up the station completely and remove the weeds and trees.

The completion of the maintenance work and replacements will mean that Libya’s notoriously long summer peak power outages might not be as long and as gruelling as they once were.

Libya’s newly appointed Government of National Unity’s Prime Minister announced during his first address that fixing the country’s electricity crisis will be one of his top priority, vowing to fix the issue within six months of his confirmation.