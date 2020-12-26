Libya

Georgette Gagnon appointed as Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya

Secretary-General António Guterres thanked Yacoub El Hillo for his services and welcomed newly appointed Gagnon

BY Libyan Express

Gagnon comes into the position with 25 years of experience. [Photo: AP]
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Georgette Gagnon as Assistant Secretary-General and Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya.

The Canadian native will follow Yacoub El Hillo once the term of his mission ends at the beginning of January 2020 according to the spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres expressed his gratitude for El Hillos’ services in supporting the United Nations’ mission in Libya and wished him nothing but the best for future endeavours.

According to UN records, the Gagnon has more than 25 years of experience in humanitarian work and coordination conflict and post-conflict situations, as well as leading in the implementation of strategic initiatives in human rights.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Turkish Minister of Defence pays unexpected visit to Libya

Libya

UNSMIL urges Libyans to work together towards a better future

Libya

UNDP launches “Cash for Work” initiative in Libya

Libya

Russia denies US accusations of supporting offensive on Tripoli

Submit a Correction

For: Georgette Gagnon appointed as Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.