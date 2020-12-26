Georgette Gagnon appointed as Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Georgette Gagnon as Assistant Secretary-General and Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya.

The Canadian native will follow Yacoub El Hillo once the term of his mission ends at the beginning of January 2020 according to the spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres expressed his gratitude for El Hillos’ services in supporting the United Nations’ mission in Libya and wished him nothing but the best for future endeavours.

According to UN records, the Gagnon has more than 25 years of experience in humanitarian work and coordination conflict and post-conflict situations, as well as leading in the implementation of strategic initiatives in human rights.