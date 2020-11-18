German Ambassador calls head of House of Representative

According to the media office of the council, the call that took place today discussed the ongoing regional, political and local developments in Libya.

The head of House of Representative, Agila Saleh and the German ambassador, Oliver Owcza, discussed the outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (PLDF) In Tunis and the role the House of Representatives will play in the upcoming elections that will take place in December of 2021. Owcza also emphasized the importance of regional representation in the elections.

“Tired but united. Impressed by these men and women: coming from different regions, constituencies and political camps, for ten days they discussed, deliberated – and agreed on substantial steps towards a unified Libya. Now important to keep the momentum for final decisions.” Tweeted the German Ambassdor

Owcza has been vocal about his country’s support for the dialogue forum and the foundation it’s laying for a unified Libya and stressing the need to maintain the momentum needed for the final decisions to be made.