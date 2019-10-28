German Foreign Minister visits Libya to discuss upcoming Berlin conference preparations

By Libyan Express

Libyan Foreign Minister receives German Foreign Minister in Zuwara. [Photo: GNA]
The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who arrived in Libya’s Zuwara on an unannounced visit on Sunday, was set to hold talks with the Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Serraj.

Maas was received at the coastal city’s airport by Libya’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Sayala.

The German foreign minister’s visit was not announced in advance for security reasons, according to German officials.

Fighting in Tripoli has been fierce since Khalifa Haftar’s forces launched an offensive in April to capture the capital from the internationally recognized GNA.

Related Posts

German NGO claims Libyan coastguards threatened its vessels at sea, Libyan Navy…

IOM voluntarily repatriates 141 Nigerien illegal immigrants from Libya

Berlin wants the two administrations to agree to a ceasefire and take part in an international conference to negotiate a settlement. Three preparatory meetings for the summit have already taken place.

The German foreign ministry said in a tweet on Sunday that Berlin supports UN’s Libya envoy Ghassan Salame peace plan for the war-torn country.

In September, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the Libyan civil war could spiral into a bigger conflict like the one in Syria.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

German NGO claims Libyan coastguards threatened its vessels at sea, Libyan Navy…

Libya

IOM voluntarily repatriates 141 Nigerien illegal immigrants from Libya

Business

Libyan Investment Authority signs “transforming” project with a British…

Sport

Tunisian coach Faouzi Benzarti appointed by Libyan national football team

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept