German Foreign Minister visits Libya to discuss upcoming Berlin conference preparations

The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who arrived in Libya’s Zuwara on an unannounced visit on Sunday, was set to hold talks with the Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Serraj.

Maas was received at the coastal city’s airport by Libya’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Sayala.

The German foreign minister’s visit was not announced in advance for security reasons, according to German officials.

Fighting in Tripoli has been fierce since Khalifa Haftar’s forces launched an offensive in April to capture the capital from the internationally recognized GNA.

Berlin wants the two administrations to agree to a ceasefire and take part in an international conference to negotiate a settlement. Three preparatory meetings for the summit have already taken place.

The German foreign ministry said in a tweet on Sunday that Berlin supports UN’s Libya envoy Ghassan Salame peace plan for the war-torn country.

In September, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the Libyan civil war could spiral into a bigger conflict like the one in Syria.