Libya

German military equipment found with Haftar’s forces in Libya

BY Libyan Express

German truck used to transfer Russian Pantsir-S1 in Libya by Haftar’s forces. [Photo: Social Media]
The Volcano of Rage Operation under the command of the Government of National Accord said German-made military trucks had been used by Khalifa Haftar’s forces in violation of the United Nations-imposed arms embargo.

The German weekly Stern reported that recent videos showing missile systems captured by the Libyan government have revealed that Haftar’s forces were using Russian Pantsir-S1 systems mounted on German built MAN-SX 45 trucks.

The weekly reported that the authorities believe Pantsir-S1 missile systems and the MAN-SX 45 military trucks were supplied to Haftar forces by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The German government has long criticized other countries for violating the UN arms embargo and repeatedly called for an end to foreign influence in Libya.

In the meantime, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told a news conference that the ministry was examining press reports on German-made military trucks in Libya, but gave no further details.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

US military: Russia planning geostrategic stronghold in Libya beyond Haftar’s…

Business

US welcomes Malta’s seizure of $1.1 billion of counterfeit Libyan currency

Business

French Navy blocks illicit oil shipment heading to eastern Libya

Libya

Libya, Malta ink MoU to combat illegal migration

Submit a Correction

For: German military equipment found with Haftar’s forces in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.