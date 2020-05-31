German military equipment found with Haftar’s forces in Libya

The Volcano of Rage Operation under the command of the Government of National Accord said German-made military trucks had been used by Khalifa Haftar’s forces in violation of the United Nations-imposed arms embargo.

The German weekly Stern reported that recent videos showing missile systems captured by the Libyan government have revealed that Haftar’s forces were using Russian Pantsir-S1 systems mounted on German built MAN-SX 45 trucks.

The weekly reported that the authorities believe Pantsir-S1 missile systems and the MAN-SX 45 military trucks were supplied to Haftar forces by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The German government has long criticized other countries for violating the UN arms embargo and repeatedly called for an end to foreign influence in Libya.

In the meantime, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told a news conference that the ministry was examining press reports on German-made military trucks in Libya, but gave no further details.