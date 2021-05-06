German-Turkish agreement to support Libya’s stability and security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed that during the country’s preparations for general elections in December 2021, it is essential to support Libya’s Government of National Unity.

Erdogan and Merkel held virtual talks this week, according to the Turkish presidency, during which they discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues.

Erdogan said during the call that his country “would continue to support the Government of National Unity (GNU) for the sake of Libya’s stability,” stressing Turkey’s readiness to cooperate with Germany in this regard, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of not losing the momentum that ties between Turkey and the European Union have built, as well as his country’s commitment to “its moderate stance at a time when Greece continues to engage in provocative conduct.”

As a “a valuable sign” to support stability and peace, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President of the urgent need to withdraw foreign forces from Libya.

Merkel and Erdogan both pledged to support the Government of National Unity in improving services for Libyan people and preparing for elections at the end of the year in the virtual video conference, according to a German government spokesman.

Merkel emphasized the importance of launching actions to remove foreign combatants and mercenaries from Libya as soon as possible.