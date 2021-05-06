Libya

German-Turkish agreement to support Libya’s stability and security

Turkey's president and Chancellor of Germany agree on the importance of supporting Libya's Interim government and ensuring national elections take place

BY Libyan Express

Merkel and Erdogan pledged to support the Government of National Unity during preparations for national elections later this year. [Photo: AP]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed that during the country’s preparations for general elections in December 2021, it is essential to support Libya’s Government of National Unity. 

Erdogan and Merkel held virtual talks this week, according to the Turkish presidency, during which they discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues.

Erdogan said during the call that his country “would continue to support the Government of National Unity (GNU) for the sake of Libya’s stability,” stressing Turkey’s readiness to cooperate with Germany in this regard, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of not losing the momentum that ties between Turkey and the European Union have built, as well as his country’s commitment to “its moderate stance at a time when Greece continues to engage in provocative conduct.”

As a “a valuable sign” to support stability and peace, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President of the urgent need to withdraw foreign forces from Libya.

Merkel and Erdogan both pledged to support the Government of National Unity in improving services for Libyan people and preparing for elections at the end of the year in the virtual video conference, according to a German government spokesman.

Merkel emphasized the importance of launching actions to remove foreign combatants and mercenaries from Libya as soon as possible.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Selected

Dabeiba: There are parties attempting to reignite the war in Libya

Libya

Amnesty: Haftar’s military is holding sham trials and sentencing civilians to…

Selected

GNU cancels visit to Benghazi after Haftar forces prevent plane from landing

Libya

Minister of Housing calls for an accelerated inventory of destroyed areas in Benghazi

Submit a Correction

For: German-Turkish agreement to support Libya’s stability and security

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.