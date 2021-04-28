Germany commits $3 million to local municipal elections in Libya

Germany has announced a new $3 million financial commitment to the initiative of local municipal elections and voter mobilization in Libya’s tough environments.

“We were honored by the signing of $3 million for the municipal elections campaign to organize local elections and mobilize voter support in difficult circumstances,” said German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza on Twitter.

Germany’s contribution is similar to those of the UK and France, all of which have pledged financial and political assistance to Libya’s democratic process.

Nicholas Hopton, the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Libya announced that his government intends to allocate a sizeable sum to support Libya’s upcoming elections, increase inclusivity and empower Libyan women.

Similarly, the French Ambassador to Libya, Ms. Béatrice Le Fraper du Hellen, signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, by which France commits Euro 1 million to support UNDP’s ‘Promoting Elections for the People of Libya’ project.