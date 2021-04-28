Libya

Germany commits $3 million to local municipal elections in Libya

Germany follows in the footsteps of the UK and France and commits a sizeable sum of money to Libya's democratic process

BY Libyan Express

The German Ambassador announced his government’s financial commitment on twitter. [Photo: Twitter]
Germany has announced a new $3 million financial commitment to the initiative of local municipal elections and voter mobilization in Libya’s tough environments.

“We were honored by the signing of $3 million for the municipal elections campaign to organize local elections and mobilize voter support in difficult circumstances,” said German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza on Twitter.

Germany’s contribution is similar to those of the UK and France, all of which have pledged financial and political assistance to Libya’s democratic process.

Nicholas Hopton, the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Libya announced that his government intends to allocate a sizeable sum to support Libya’s upcoming elections, increase inclusivity and empower Libyan women.

Similarly, the French Ambassador to Libya, Ms. Béatrice Le Fraper du Hellen, signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, by which France commits Euro 1 million to support UNDP’s ‘Promoting Elections for the People of Libya’ project.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

More than 600,000 registered in the Coronavirus vaccination system

Libya

Haftar forces: We are prepared to receive government delegations and ensure their…

Libya

HNEC following up on the launch of electoral awareness campaigns

Libya

Deputy PM condemns the cancellation of a cabinet meeting in Benghazi

Submit a Correction

For: Germany commits $3 million to local municipal elections in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.