Germany confirms its support for new unified authority

The German Ambaddsodr to Libya Oliver Owcza confirmed his government’s full support for the newly instated unified executive authority elected last Friday by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Geneva.

This came during the first phone call between the ambassador and the new Prime Minister of unified executive authority Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

According to the ambassador in a tweet, he congratulated the new prime minister and affirmed Germany’s full support of the new interim authority in leading the country during the period preceding the elections in December.

He added that in keeping with the roadmap established by LPDF members in Tunis they concurred on the preparation of elections, reconciliation and service delivery as priorities.

The new unified executive authority was elected last Friday after a run-off vote by members of the Libyan political dialogue members in Geneva that concluded in the selection of Mohamed Menfi as president, Al-Koni and Al Lafi his deputies and Debaiba as prime minister.

The Libyan Parliament is currently in the process of convening a full quorum session to hold a vote of confidence on the new executive authority if the House of Representatives does not reach an agreement within 21 days of the election, the vote will go to members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.