Libya

Germany confirms its support for new unified authority

Germany joins international governments to express its full support for Libya's new interim government

BY Libyan Express

German Ambassador extends Germany’s support to the new unified executive authority. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The German Ambaddsodr to Libya Oliver Owcza confirmed his government’s full support for the newly instated unified executive authority elected last Friday by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Geneva.

This came during the first phone call between the ambassador and the new Prime Minister of unified executive authority Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

According to the ambassador in a tweet, he congratulated the new prime minister and affirmed Germany’s full support of the new interim authority in leading the country during the period preceding the elections in December.

He added that in keeping with the roadmap established by LPDF members in Tunis they concurred on the preparation of elections, reconciliation and service delivery as priorities.

The new unified executive authority was elected last Friday after a run-off vote by members of the Libyan political dialogue members in Geneva that concluded in the selection of Mohamed Menfi as president, Al-Koni and Al Lafi his deputies and Debaiba as prime minister.

The Libyan Parliament is currently in the process of convening a full quorum session to hold a vote of confidence on the new executive authority if the House of Representatives does not reach an agreement within 21 days of the election, the vote will go to members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Haftar welcomes new head of presidential council to Benghazi

Libya

Kubis and Al-Menfi discusses strengthening the political process in Libya

Libya

HNEC welcomes new unified authority, affirm readiness for national elections

Libya

Parliament in the process of convening to hold a vote of confidence in the new…

Submit a Correction

For: Germany confirms its support for new unified authority

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.