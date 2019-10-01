Germany hails evacuation of migrants from Libya to Rwanda

By Libyan Express

German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza on Monday praised evacuation of dozens of refugees from Libya to Rwanda.

“Congratulations to UNHCR Libya (the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) … to Rwanda for successfully establishing this new evacuation mechanism,” the ambassador tweeted.

The ambassador described the evacuation as a “strong signal of effective humanitarian action and international solidarity.”

UNHCR said last week that 66 refugees were evacuated from Libya to Rwanda.

