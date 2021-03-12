Germany welcomes the confirmation of Libya’s new government

Following an overwhelming vote of confidence granted to Libya’s Government of National Unity this week, the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas issued a statement welcoming the outcome of the parliamentary session and promised that his government will continue to actively support Libya in its democratic process.

“Today is an important day for Libya. After years of conflict, the country’s parliament has cleared the way for the political process to go forward.” Stated Minister Maas, adding that the new government must now begin working on the monumental task of reuniting the country and its structures to hold national elections in December later this year.

Maas extended his country’s gratitude to the work of outgoing prime minister Fayez Al-Serraj and his promise of an orderly transition of power to the Government of National Unity.

He also expressed his thanks to the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) adding that without them it would not have been possible for the Libyan Cabinet to be approved by parliament.

The German Minister concluded by calling on Libyan decision-makers and international stakeholders to follow in the footsteps of prime minister Al-Serraj and support the transition of power and offer Libya the support it needs to move forward in its democratic.

Similarly, the German Ambassador to Libya, Oliver Owcza also extended his congratulations to the new government via Twitter, calling the vote of confidence a historic occasion, proof of national unity and a promise for a better Libyan future.

The ambassador added that this is a huge opportunity and responsibility for the interim government and the whole country, confirming that Germany continues to stand by the side of the Libyan people.