Libya

GNA: Allocating funds for 2021 elections

Government of National Accord welcomes outcome of Libyan Dialogue forum.

BY Libyan Express

Fayez al-Sarraj and presidential council discuss the outcome of Libyan Forum in Tunis and upcoming elections. [Photo; PC]
In a press release on Monday, the Government of National Accord announced that it would be allocating funds for the High National Elections Commission.

In the release, the Prime Minister of the interim government, Fayez Al-Sarraj expressed his full support to the outcome of the Libyan Dialogue Forum in Tunis when it comes to the elections set to take place in December of 2021.

The statement also emphasized the importance of respecting the announced date of the elections and putting aside personal gain for the need of the Libyan people and bringing peace and stability back to the nation after a decade’s long conflict.

Stephanie Williams, Acting Special Representative for the UN, announced on Saturday her satisfaction at the result of the Dialogue Forum that took place in Tunis, stating that an overwhelming spirit of reconciliation was expressed by all participants present. Williams also went on to add that the dialogue is set to continue virtually over the upcoming weeks.

“I have confidence in the completion of the work that we have been assigned to do.”

The representative, who is currently in Brega to address the protection of oil fields, also pointed out that the Presidential Council will have limited power and only three members representing the East, West, and South of Libya.

Williams emphasized the importance of making concessions on all parties involved, for the sake of the prosperity of the Libyan people and that all those who stand in the way of the progress to come are subject to punishment.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Al-Sarraj meets with UN Humanitarian Representative.

Libya

Dialogue forum to be extended to next week.

Libya

Libyans agree to form unified force safeguarding oil facilities

Libya

Elbakkoush: Personal dialogue is the only way forward

Submit a Correction

For: GNA: Allocating funds for 2021 elections

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.