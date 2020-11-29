GNA Chief of Staff on official visit in Rome
Military leaders of both countries sat down and discussed the future joint work of their respective nations
The Libyan Chief of Staff of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Lieutenant-General Mohamed Al-Haddad, visited the Italian capital Rome.
According to the Libyan Embassy in Italy, the visit of the Al-Haddad team and the delegation accompanying it came at the official invitation of The Chief of the Defence Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Enzo Vasherelli.
The statement also detailed that during the meeting, the pair discussed the future work of the Libyan-Italian Military Committee.
The statement also noted that the Al-Haddad team at the invitation of the Libyan Ambassador in Italy, Omar Al-Tarhuni, paid a visit to the Libyan Embassy in Rome.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Bashagha warns that political dialogue failure, will send Libya into chaos - November 29, 2020
- Independence field second unit operational after three year suspension - November 29, 2020
- Williams: People who stand in the way of peace, will pay the price - November 29, 2020