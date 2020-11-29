GNA Chief of Staff on official visit in Rome

The Libyan Chief of Staff of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Lieutenant-General Mohamed Al-Haddad, visited the Italian capital Rome.

According to the Libyan Embassy in Italy, the visit of the Al-Haddad team and the delegation accompanying it came at the official invitation of The Chief of the Defence Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Enzo Vasherelli.

The statement also detailed that during the meeting, the pair discussed the future work of the Libyan-Italian Military Committee.

The statement also noted that the Al-Haddad team at the invitation of the Libyan Ambassador in Italy, Omar Al-Tarhuni, paid a visit to the Libyan Embassy in Rome.