GNA Defence utilizes former ISIS member

The Defence Minister of the Government of National Accord has reportedly enlisted the help of Muhammad Ibrahim Suleiman Balam who previously fought for and pledged allegiance to the terrorist group known as ISIS.

Balem on more than one occasion fought alongside ISIS in Benghazi against forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar before fleeing the city when it was overtaken by Haftar forces.

His whereabouts after leaving Bnaghazi was unknown but he’d been accused of human smuggling and trafficking though some of those he worked with have claimed he was a fraud.

If proven to be true, the controversial decision by the GNA Defence to employ the help of a former extremist would not be the first as they have previously been implicated in releasing 70 militants associated with ISIS in exchange for their military experience and knowledge of the territory.

The Government of National Accord’s Ministry of Defence has yet to comment on this matter.