Libya

GNA Defence utilizes former ISIS member

Ministry of Defence allegedly employed the help of a former extremist

BY Libyan Express

This would not be the first time the GNA is accused of enlisting the help of ISIS members. [Photo: Internet]
The Defence Minister of the Government of National Accord has reportedly enlisted the help of Muhammad Ibrahim Suleiman Balam who previously fought for and pledged allegiance to the terrorist group known as ISIS.

Balem on more than one occasion fought alongside ISIS in Benghazi against forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar before fleeing the city when it was overtaken by Haftar forces.

His whereabouts after leaving Bnaghazi was unknown but he’d been accused of human smuggling and trafficking though some of those he worked with have claimed he was a fraud.

If proven to be true, the controversial decision by the GNA Defence to employ the help of a former extremist would not be the first as they have previously been implicated in releasing 70 militants associated with ISIS in exchange for their military experience and knowledge of the territory.

The Government of National Accord’s Ministry of Defence has yet to comment on this matter.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Russia accuses US of blocking the appointment of UN envoy to Libya

Selected

A new highly infectious strain of Covid-19 emerges in the UK

Business

Russia to resume oil operations in Libya

Libya

Williams: This is your process and you have to protect it.

Submit a Correction

For: GNA Defence utilizes former ISIS member

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.