GNA Defence: We will not have a repeat of April 4th

The Government of National Accord’s (GNA) Defence Minister, Salah al-Din al-Namroush said that their forces will not have a repeat of the events that occurred in April of 2019 and they are prepared for any attack on the capital.

The Minister said that GNA forces have respected the ceasefire signed in October and will continue to do so despite the mobilisation of Haftar’s forces on the front lines and their efforts to violate the agreement.

“Our instructions to our heroic forces are to be fully prepared, to wait for their leader’s instructions to deal with and respond to the sources of attack in the right place and time unabated.” He warned.

Al-Namroush also reiterated that any political resolution to the country’s crisis cannot involve “war criminals” in any capacity and that initiatives that would spare these individuals the consequences of their actions will not be accepted.

“We will continue to build a democratic civil state where no one person is worshipped, we will not return to the time where one person, tribe or family ruled the country.” Said the Defence Minister in his statement.

Al-Namroush concluded by saying that the GNA will continue supporting a political dialogue to reach a peaceful resolution and that they will not abandon Sirte, Al-Jufra or any inch of Libya to war criminals and foreign forces.