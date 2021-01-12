GNA Defense denies any involvement in Bashagha’s new operation

The Government of National Accord’s (GNA) Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha recently announced launching Snake Hunt, a security operation that will target organized crime, human smuggling and drug traffickers.

In a press release, the Minister stated that the plans for the operation were drawn up in coordination with the Chief of Staff of the GNA forces, and the Western Military Region.

In a contradictory statement, the Ministry of Defense of the GNA stated that it had not been informed of the new operation and that there was no coordination between the Ministry of Interior and Military commanders.

The Ministry of Defense reiterated that its primary goal has always been uniting efforts of the military security institutions to protect the country and combat terrorism, extremism and organized crime.

“We call on all security apparatuses to coordinate with the ministry’s security and military departments in order to ensure effective outcomes that help bring about security and stability in the country.” The statement read.

The Minister of Interior announced on Sunday that operation Snake Hunt would be launched with the support of international powers and coordinated with all relevant local parties including the Ministry of Defence.