Libya

GNA Defense denies any involvement in Bashagha’s new operation

Ministry of Defense denies having been informed of the newly announced Operation Snake Hunt, launched by the Ministry of Interior

BY Libyan Express

Minister of Interior announced launching Operation Snake hunt in coordination with the Ministry of Defense. [Photo: AA]
The Government of National Accord’s (GNA) Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha recently announced launching Snake Hunt, a security operation that will target organized crime, human smuggling and drug traffickers.

In a press release, the Minister stated that the plans for the operation were drawn up in coordination with the Chief of Staff of the GNA forces, and the Western Military Region.

In a contradictory statement, the Ministry of Defense of the GNA stated that it had not been informed of the new operation and that there was no coordination between the Ministry of Interior and Military commanders.

The Ministry of Defense reiterated that its primary goal has always been uniting efforts of the military security institutions to protect the country and combat terrorism, extremism and organized crime.

“We call on all security apparatuses to coordinate with the ministry’s security and military departments in order to ensure effective outcomes that help bring about security and stability in the country.” The statement read.

The Minister of Interior announced on Sunday that operation Snake Hunt would be launched with the support of international powers and coordinated with all relevant local parties including the Ministry of Defence.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Proposals for 2021 elections to be presented by LPDF committee

Libya

Libya owes Jordan 110 million dollars in debts

Libya

Bank of Development Director accused of corruption and theft

Libya

CBL to commence the sale of foreign currency to the public

Submit a Correction

For: GNA Defense denies any involvement in Bashagha’s new operation

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.