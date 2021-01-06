GNA Foreign Minister discusses developments with Turkish counterpart

The Government of National Accord’s foreign minister Mohamed Taher Siala held a meeting over the phone with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

According to diplomatic sources the ministers discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Libya, the latest updates on the ceasefire agreement and the US proposal to dispatch monitors to ensure the agreement is maintained by both parties.

The ongoing Libyan truce is the outcome of the UN-facilitated 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission talks in geneva where both parties agreed to a permanent cease-fire agreement.

Despite a key factor in the agreement being the departure of all foreign military forces from Libya in three months’ time, the UN estimates that 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries remain in Libya.