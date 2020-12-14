GNA Navy to receive military support from Turkey

A new military agreement between the Turkish Ministry of Defence and UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed this Sunday.

The agreement which was inked in the Turkish embassy in Tripoli stipulates that Turkey will allocate 47 types of items needed by the GNA’s Naval Forces Command.

It is worth noting that just a day before, a motion to extend the deployment of troops in Libya for additional 18 months was submitted to the Turkish Parliament.

The motion, which was signed by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will aim to protect national interests and to take all necessary precautions against security dangers that come from illegal armed groups in Libya.