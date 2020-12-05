GNA spokesperson: Williams needs to show proof of political corruption

On his official Twitter page, Mohamed Elgeblawi, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Accord (GNA) stated that Stephanie William’s remarks about corruption are not acceptable and should be supported by infallible proof.

In a response to William’s statement this last Wednesday, the Government of National Accord has asked the UN representative to provide solid evidence of the corruption she claimed eroded the political class in Libya.

The spokesperson added that rather than making allegations without proof, it would have been more productive if the UN Representative provided evidence such as names and positions of these supposed corrupt individuals to be used to prosecute them in the future.

Elgeblawi also noted that the current head of the GNA Fayez al-Sarraj was one of the first to call on establishing an international technical committee to review the whole financial situation in support of honesty and transparency.

“You have domestic actors who are engaging in widespread corruption.” Said the UN Special Representative in her statement. “And self-dealing and mismanagement of the country. You have an increasing lack of accountability and human rights problems on a daily basis.”

Williams also emphasised the misuse of power for personal gain referring to politicians going on what she called “political tourism to different countries and capitals” while the average Libyan suffers under the crushing weight of the liquidity crisis and quickly declining living conditions.