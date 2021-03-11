GNA: We are ready to hand over the responsibilities and duties to the new government

After six years, Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) will now hand over their reigns to the government of national unity after the successful confirmation by the House of Representatives.

The outgoing head of GNA’s presidential council, Fayez Al-Serraj, personally extended his congratulations to new prime minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba and his new Government of National Unity (GNU) after the last day of deliberation and the successful vote of confidence.

In a statement, Al-Serraj confirmed his readiness to vacate his seat and hand over all the duties and responsibilities to the new government to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of power.

He added that the vote of confidence is a vital step to end the fragmentation in the country, calling on everyone involved to work together for the sake of Libya.

The outgoing head of council concluded by extending his best wishes to the new government in achieving its duties and promised goal of conducting the country’s national elections, due to take place in December of this year.